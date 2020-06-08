-$0.92 EPS Expected for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Regenxbio reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 350,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Regenxbio has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regenxbio (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.