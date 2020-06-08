$0.93 EPS Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,695. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,491,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

