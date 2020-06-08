0Chain Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $67,217.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

