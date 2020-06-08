0xBitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $769,265.87 and $1.12 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.25 or 0.05544494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00056096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

