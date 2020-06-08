$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $5.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $174,467,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $63,189,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $33,729,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $15,514,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after acquiring an additional 950,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

