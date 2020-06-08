-$1.91 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.17). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 565.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. G.Research dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. 5,892,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,909. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,910.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

