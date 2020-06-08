-$1.91 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.17). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 565.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. G.Research dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. 5,892,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,909. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,910.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.