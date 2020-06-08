$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.07 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 2,077,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,003. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,555.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,800 shares of company stock worth $406,061. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,639 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 464,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

