114,500 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,000. Seagate Technology comprises about 0.6% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,573,000 after acquiring an additional 188,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,844. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

