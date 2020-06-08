12,290 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by AlphaOne Investment Services LLC

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,948 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 786,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,397. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.