$134.50 Million in Sales Expected for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will announce $134.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.99 million. Secureworks posted sales of $136.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year sales of $556.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $561.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $597.88 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $605.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,021. Secureworks has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.11.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secureworks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.