$134.50 Million in Sales Expected for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will announce $134.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.99 million. Secureworks posted sales of $136.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year sales of $556.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $561.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $597.88 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $605.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Secureworks.
Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,021. Secureworks has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.11.
About Secureworks
SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
