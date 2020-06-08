$136.52 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to report sales of $136.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.70 million. Chegg posted sales of $93.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $552.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $539.70 million to $581.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $680.22 million, with estimates ranging from $644.30 million to $757.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. First Analysis raised Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $138,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,991 shares of company stock worth $14,723,741. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 897,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chegg by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. 2,499,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,961. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.