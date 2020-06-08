$140.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post $140.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.40 million to $141.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $191.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $626.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.90 million to $663.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $682.67 million, with estimates ranging from $650.50 million to $729.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.76%.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 943,697 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,949,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 783,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 308,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWIR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 379,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $364.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.30. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.