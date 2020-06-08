$143.61 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce $143.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.72 million. Perficient reported sales of $141.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $583.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.15 million to $594.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $625.71 million, with estimates ranging from $622.82 million to $629.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.53 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

PRFT traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 278,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,425. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Perficient has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Perficient by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,002 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Perficient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,978,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

