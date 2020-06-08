$146.21 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $146.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.43 million and the highest is $149.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $175.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $594.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.81 million to $617.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $630.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.89 million to $658.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 973,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,887,000 after buying an additional 315,971 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,355,000 after buying an additional 2,157,791 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,251,000 after buying an additional 226,438 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,307,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,177,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

