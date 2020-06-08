$158.48 Million in Sales Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to post sales of $158.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.79 million to $159.80 million. NN reported sales of $221.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $724.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.46 million to $733.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $796.51 million, with estimates ranging from $772.50 million to $811.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NNBR shares. ValuEngine raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $252.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NN by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NN by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

