$163.19 Million in Sales Expected for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will report sales of $163.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $173.68 million. Union Bankshares posted sales of $169.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $676.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.92 million to $679.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $635.11 million, with estimates ranging from $609.22 million to $661.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

A number of analysts have commented on AUB shares. Stephens raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE AUB traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 407,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,948. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,020.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,327,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 277.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 522,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 383,661 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,837,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 257.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 263,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 189,891 shares during the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

