$202.31 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce $202.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.49 million to $213.23 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $225.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $811.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $787.56 million to $849.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $814.31 million, with estimates ranging from $785.78 million to $864.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

MGP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,071. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49.

In related news, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

