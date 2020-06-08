$28.97 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce $28.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.05 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $28.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $124.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $134.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $171.01 million, with estimates ranging from $138.16 million to $226.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 968,574 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 63,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 619,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 400,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,642. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $463.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

