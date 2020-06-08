291,322 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 291,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,423,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

