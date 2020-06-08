$34.61 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce sales of $34.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.62 million and the highest is $35.60 million. Kamada posted sales of $35.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $134.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $135.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $94.25 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $105.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMDA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:KMDA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 68,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,997. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 107,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kamada by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

