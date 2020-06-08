$373.15 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce sales of $373.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.50 million and the highest is $379.80 million. Daseke posted sales of $450.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSKE shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

In other news, Director Jonathan Shepko acquired 108,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $169,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bonner acquired 76,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $125,320.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,769.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 98.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Daseke by 112.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSKE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. 389,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,563. The company has a market cap of $204.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.10. Daseke has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.