$4.99 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to post $4.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.66 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $5.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $22.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $26.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.69 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $23.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 441,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 79,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

