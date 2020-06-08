$44.71 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post sales of $44.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.50 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $41.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $180.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.22 million to $181.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $188.02 million, with estimates ranging from $177.48 million to $196.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 411,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.65. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

