$484.10 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $484.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.50 million and the lowest is $466.93 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported sales of $438.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. 3,591,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,219. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.14. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

