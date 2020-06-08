$5.04 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report sales of $5.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the lowest is $4.77 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $5.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $23.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $27.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $33.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

MTEM stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 318,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,787. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $650.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Molecular Templates by 35.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

