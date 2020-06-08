600,755 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,470,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.61% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.88. 2,053,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,372. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.