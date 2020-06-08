705,572 Shares in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 705,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,661,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 2.19% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,534,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after acquiring an additional 256,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after buying an additional 93,805 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 395.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after buying an additional 600,296 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 210,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $50.47. 105,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,893. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

