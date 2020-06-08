$720.58 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post sales of $720.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $733.10 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $706.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 214,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.44. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,687,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 876,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,580 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,775,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 290,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,831,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

