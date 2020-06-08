772,978 Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Acquired by Tarsadia Capital LLC

Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 772,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt comprises about 0.1% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tarsadia Capital LLC owned 0.62% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 113,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. 2,593,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,179. The firm has a market cap of $344.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.78 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

