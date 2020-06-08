$86.06 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report $86.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.20 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $93.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $416.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $433.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $519.10 million, with estimates ranging from $489.90 million to $549.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNDM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,756. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -240.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $311,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,680. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

