902,740 Shares in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 902,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,759,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of Toro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,847,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,106,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 317.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.26. 957,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

