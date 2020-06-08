Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $29.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. 1,278,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.