Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.36

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Monday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON ADIG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 90.80 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 705,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.06. The stock has a market cap of $277.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 15.58.
