Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.36

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Monday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ADIG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 90.80 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 705,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.06. The stock has a market cap of $277.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 15.58.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

