Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Raised to “Buy” at Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI traded up $8.36 on Friday, reaching $108.11. The stock had a trading volume of 889,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.