Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.12

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 381300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Compass Point increased their price target on Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,821,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 290,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,629,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,626,000 after acquiring an additional 126,749 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acushnet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

