Adam L. Gray Sells 400,000 Shares of NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.43, for a total value of C$7,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,529,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,047,689.78.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Adam L. Gray sold 29,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.38, for a total value of C$563,958.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Adam L. Gray sold 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$1,790,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Adam L. Gray bought 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$1,494,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Adam L. Gray bought 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,360,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Adam L. Gray purchased 200,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,888,000.00.

Shares of NFI stock traded up C$1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.40. 282,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76. NFI Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$9.12 and a 52 week high of C$39.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$953.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$828.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc will post 1.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

