Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Decreased by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868,602 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 9.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $594,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.69.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $397.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,104. The stock has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.90. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $398.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

