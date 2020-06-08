Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Raised by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,805 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $133,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $112,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,314,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 341,655 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 326,560 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

Shares of AAP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.35. 920,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average of $133.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

