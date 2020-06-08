AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. 2,617,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,163. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

