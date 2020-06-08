AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.55. AIM ImmunoTech shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 61,861 shares changing hands.

AIM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on AIM ImmunoTech from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 42.26, a quick ratio of 42.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 5,392.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

