Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $42,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 29,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,847,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.58. The stock had a trading volume of 889,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,109. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

