AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.83. 1,056,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,105. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $281,959.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,702,269 shares of company stock valued at $267,809,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

