Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0005

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $155,360.75 and approximately $180.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.01985786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00179308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00120519 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

