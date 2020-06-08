Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lowered by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113,629 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 8.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Alibaba Group worth $570,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.00. 12,709,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,411,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.32. The firm has a market cap of $557.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.