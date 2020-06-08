All Sports (SOC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $757,678.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $20.33 and $24.68. All Sports has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $757,678.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.10 or 0.05565773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

