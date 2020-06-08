Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives $96.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 945,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,827,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,901,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.09. 2,236,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,244. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

