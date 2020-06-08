Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) versus Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Critical Comparison

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -33.05% -29.27% Curis -292.04% N/A -83.96%

Volatility and Risk

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 5 11 0 2.69 Curis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $46.15, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Curis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Curis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -23.30 Curis $10.00 million 3.00 -$32.14 million N/A N/A

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Curis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Its preclinical product candidates include ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepletion agent. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. The company has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

