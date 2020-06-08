AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,016 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $3,502,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 188.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 288.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WOR traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,468. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.20. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Worthington Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

