AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,036 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.08. 800,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,450. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.31. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun acquired 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

