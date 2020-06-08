AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,917 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amc Networks stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 811,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. Amc Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $57.04.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

